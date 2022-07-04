JSP recalls three ministers, recommends replacements

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) has recalled its three ministers.

The party has called back Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Renu Kumari Yadav, Forest Minister Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav and Agriculture Minister Mahindra Raya Yadav and recommended new ministers in their stead.

JSP Chairman Upendra Yadav met Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba Sunday evening and recommended Mohammad Ishtiyaq Rai as Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister, Pradeep Yadav as Forest Minister and Mrigendra Kumar Singh as Agriculture Minister, a source close to PM Deuba confided with Setopati.

The party has decided to continue with Federal Affairs and General Administration Minister Rajendra Prasad Shrestha though.

The party had agreed to recall the ministers after six months at the time of recommending them for appointment. It was under further pressure to change the ministers also after CPN (Unified Socialist) recently changed its.

Yadav has changed the ministers even as the party is on the verge of split. Yadav and Federal Council Chairman Baburam Bhattarai have agreed for amicable split leaving party lawmakers free to decide whoever they wish to join after the split.