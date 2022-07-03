UML forms task force under Paudel to probe betrayal in local election

The main opposition CPN-UML has formed a task force under Vice-chairman Bishnu Paudel to investigate betrayal by party leaders and cadres in the recent local election.

The task force formed by UML’s secretariat meeting on Sunday also includes Deputy General Secretary Bishnu Rimal and Standing Committee Member and Chief of the Organization Department Khaga Raj Adhikari.

The task force will investigate election-time betrayal, and recommend action and even take action against those found guilty, according to Chief of the Publicity Department Prithvi Subba Gurung.

“The meeting also discussed activities of the ruling coalition. We have also decided to make its wrong deeds public,” Gurung said after the meeting. “We don’t believe the coalition will continue. There is lack of trust on one another. There is perception that Nepali Congress insulted CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist).”

He also claimed that there are different factions even within individual parties in the coalition. “Janata Samajwadi Party is on verge of split. The thing is where that power moves toward. We also won’t sit with hands and feet tied. We don’t believe that the coalition will continue until the next election.”