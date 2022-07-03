Talks on to bring Bhattarai back to Maoist party: Devendra Poudel

CPN (Maoist Center) leader and Education Minister Devendra Poudel has said that discussions are taking place to bring Baburam Bhattarai back to the Maoist party.

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav and Federal Council Chairman Baburam Bhattarai had agreed to split amicably last week.

Bhattarai has since met Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal too.

Talking to journalists after the Maoist party’s Central Committee meeting in Kamaladi, Kathmandu on Sunday, Poudel said that talks are continuing with regard to bringing Bhattarai back to the party.

“I would like to publicly appeal to Baburam Bhattarai to return to Maoist (party),” said Poudel. “There is possibility of his returning to Maoist (party). Talks are also being held.”

“Baburam Bhattarai has been active since the people’s war. If he joins the Maoist (party), leaders and cadres will be happy,” he added. “I do not see any other alternative.”

He also said that a Socialist Center can be formed if leftists unite.

“Socialist center is also good. We do not want to remain adamant on the use of the word ‘Maoist’,” Poudel said. “There is possibility of leftists uniting before the election. Not only Maoists, but all leftists should be united.”

He said that time has come to lead a left front comprising Maoists and other communist groups.