Efforts on to build powerful communist party: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that efforts are on to make a powerful communist party.

“We former Maoists are coming together. We will become bigger if former Maoists come together,” a central member quoted Dahal as saying during the party’s central committee meeting that started on Sunday.

He also revealed that the majority of the nine secretariat members of the then CPN, formed after unification of CPN-UML and Maoist Center, are trying to jointly appeal for comprehensive unity of communist parties.

The two parties had allied for the last general election with commitment for post-election unification and together secured almost two-third majority.

Four of the nine CPN secretariat members—KP Sharma Oli, Ishwar Pokharel, Ram Bahadur Thapa and Bishnu Paudel—are now with UML, Dahal and Narayan Kaji Shrestha with Maoist Center, and Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhala Nath Khanal with CPN (Unified Socialist).

Bam Dev Gautam was expelled from CPN (Unity National Campaign) that he announced on Tuesday to pursue left unity on Saturday.

The majority secretariat members that Dahal alluded to likely include those currently outside UML.