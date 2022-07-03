Ranju Darshana to contest HoR election from Kathmandu-5

Ranju Darshana has announced to contest the upcoming House of Representatives (HoR) election from Kathmandu-5.

"You already know about my candidacy in the federal election. I want to inform I will enter the competition to get elected House of Representatives member from Kathmandu-5 in the upcoming election," Darshana has stated.

Darshana is no longer associated with Bibeksheel Sajha Party and is planning to contest as an independent candidate.

She had contested for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City on the ticket of Bibeksheel Nepali in the local election in 2017 and finished third behind Bidya Sundar Shakya of CPN-UML and Raju Raj Joshi of Nepali Congress securing 23,439 votes.

She did not contest the recent local election though.