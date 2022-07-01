Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has said that the impending split of his party is beyond his control.

Talking with Setopati on Friday, he has confirmed that he and Federal Council Chairman Baburam Bhattarai have agreed for amicable split but added that further discussion on the issue has not been discussed.

“All developments and situations are not in an individual’s control. Let’s understand it in this manner. There is nothing like how to split (sic). Greetings and goodbye to those who leave, and welcome to those who come. Politics is like that.”

He also confirmed that the party has already decided to change its ministers.

“The party has already decided about changing its ministers. When to change and who to send as new ministers will be discussed now,” Yadav stated.

Federal Affairs and General Administration Minister Rajendra Prasad Shrestha, Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Renu Kumari Yadav, Forest Minister Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav and Agriculture Minister Mahindra Raya Yadav currently represent the party in the coalition government.

Yadav is under pressure to change the ministers as the party had agreed to recall the ministers after six months at the time of recommending them for appointment.

The party is under further pressure to change the ministers also after CPN (Unified Socialist) recently changed its.