Deuba running party unilaterally: Koirala faction

The Shekhar Koirala faction of Nepali Congress (NC) has concluded that party president Sher Bahadur Deuba has been running the party unilaterally.

They have claimed that Deuba has not consulted with the Koirala faction before taking any decision despite expressing commitment to move forward with suggestions from everybody after the general convention.

The party president took unilateral decisions while picking leadership of the party's sister organizations, said Joint General Secretary Jeevan Pariyar, who took part in a meeting of the Koirala faction on Thursday.

Deuba had appointed presidents in Nepal Student Union, Tarun Dal and other sister organizations. He has also favored only those close to him while picking central members.

According to the Koirala faction, Deuba has not even formed the departments and the work execution and parliamentary committees that should have been formed as per the party’s statute.

Leaders including Chandra Bhandari, Bal Bahadur KC, Dilendra Prasad Badu, Sanjay Gautam, Govinda Pokharel, Pratima Gautam, Jagadishwore Narsingh KC and Bhupendra Jung Shahi participated in the meeting. NC General Secretary Gagan Thapa also attended the meeting.

The Koirala faction has said that it will request Deuba to run the party as per the party’s statute.