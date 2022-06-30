Govt plotting to hand NOC to businessmen in exchange for billions: Paudel

Senior leader of Nepali Congress Ram Chandra Paudel has accused the government of preparing to hand the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) to businessmen in exchange for billions in kickbacks.

Paudel leveled such allegations against the government while speaking at a function organized to mark the 64th Parliament Day on Thursday.

He alleged that ministers in the government are focused on earning billions and becoming kings by handing the reins of NOC to businessmen.

He also asked Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba whether NOC was being handed over to businessmen.

“I’m hearing again today that there are ploys to hand NOC over to businessmen. When the leader behind this ploy earns not millions but billions, who can touch him? He will be king for the rest of his life,” said Paudel.

Stating that farmers never get fertilizers on time, he questioned why there is always a fertilizer crisis in the country.

“There is such a huge crisis when you hand it to businessmen. A businessman only looks for profit. He will bring fertilizers when there is profit. Is this how poor farmers are protected today? Those who call themselves socialists, what did they do for farmers?” Paudel said.

He also vented ire against the government, stating that it has still not been able to provide fertilizers to farmers.

Paudel added that it saddens him when he sees big parties and their leaders making farmers suffer despite their rhetoric about socialism.