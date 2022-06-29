Lumbini State Minister Oli resigns

Minister of State for Health of Lumbini Bimala Oli has resigned on Wednesday.

Chairman of CPN (Maoist Center) in Lumbini Sudarshan Baral told Setopati that she has submitted resignation to Chief Minister (CM) Kul Prasad KC.

Oli had gone to the home of one Mina Bhandari Basnet in Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City-5 on June 14 and manhandled Basnet and her daughter. Oli’s relationship with Basnet’s husband Ekraj Basnet was revealed a few months back.

Mina had lodged police complaint against Oli with the police.



The provincial government subsequently formed a three-member task force under Internal Affairs and Communication Minister Tilak Ram Sharma to probe the incident.

But Oli remained in hospital ostensibly for treatment after the incident.

Oli had won the by-election in Dang-3(B) on ticket of the then CPN formed after unification of UML and CPN (Maoist Center) after her husband Uttar Kumar Oli, who was elected from the constituency on a UML ticket, died in a traffic accident.