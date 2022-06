Demand to change ministers even in JSP, Yadav to pick new ones

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) is also considering changing its ministers after CPN (Unified Socialist) changed its.

A few lawmakers demanded change of ministers during a meeting of the majority members of the executive committee held Monday night, according to JSP leader Mrigendra Kumar Singh. “Discussion was held Monday about changing ministers. Chairman Upendra Yadav will take decision about who will be appointed ministers,” Singh told Setopati.

“The friends who are ministers now were sent for six months. Unified Socialist has also recalled its ministers and sent new ones. JSP should also send new ones.”

Federal Affairs and General Administration Minister Rajendra Prasad Shrestha, Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Renu Kumari Yadav, Forest Minister Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav and Agriculture Minister Mahindra Raya Yadav currently represent the party in the coalition government.