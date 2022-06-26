Unified Socialist ministers changed

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed new ministers from CPN (Unified Socialist) on the recommendation of Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba Sunday evening.

PM Deuba had sent a list of new ministers from CPN (Unified Socialist) as recommended by the party to President Bhandari.

As per the recommendation, President Bhandari has appointed Jeevan Ram Shrestha as Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Met Mani Chaudhary as Minister for Urban Development, and Sher Bahadur Kunwar as Minister for Labor, Employment and Social Security.

Bhawani Prasad Khapung, who was Minister of State for Health and Population, has been promoted to Minister for Health and Population. Hira Chandra KC has been appointed as the new Minister of State for Health and Population.

Birodh Khatiwada (Health), Krishna Kumar Shrestha (Labor), Prem Bahadur Ale (Tourism), Ram Kumari Jhakri (Urban Development) and Bhawani Khapung (Minister of State for Health) earlier represented the party, formed after splitting from CPN-UML, in the federal government.