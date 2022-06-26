Teary-eyed Jhakri announces resignation

Urban Development Minister Ram Kumari Jhakri has resigned Sunday with teary eyes.

Organizing a press conference at the Urban Development Ministry in the evening, Jhakri cried before announcing resignation following the decision of CPN (Unified Socialist) to change ministers.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Ale also announced resignation minutes before Jhakri’s announcement.

Ale, who is also from CPN (Unified Socialist), announced his resignation during a press conference organized at the Tourism Ministry Sunday evening.

Ale had said during the party’s politburo meeting on Friday that he would resign as minister within 48 hours.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, Ale had submitted his resignation letter at the party’s central office in Aloknagar. He was appointed minister nearly nine months ago.

Talking to journalists at New Baneshwor on Sunday afternoon, Ale had said that he had already informed the party that he would not remain in the ministerial post.

Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada, Labor Minister Krishna Kumar Shrestha, Tourism Minister Ale, Urban Development Minister Ram Kumari Jhakri and Minister of State for Health Bhawani Khapung represented the party, formed after splitting from CPN-UML, in the federal government.

The party’s secretariat meeting on June 5 had decided to change its ministers but it had yet to be implemented. The secretariat meeting had decided to make Hira Chandra KC, Met Mani Chaudhary, Jeevan Ram Shrestha and Sher Bahadur Kunwar new ministers.

Chaudhary was to become urban development minister, Shrestha tourism minister, Kunwar labor minister and KC minister of state for health, according to the source. Bhawani Khapung, meanwhile, was to be promoted and made a full minister at the Health Ministry where he is currently a minister of state.