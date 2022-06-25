Ruling coalition instructs government to cut fuel prices

The ruling coalition has instructed the government to reduce price of petroleum products.

The coalition's meeting at Baluwatar Saturday morning has instructed the government to cut taxes on petroleum products, according to Ramesh Malla, personal secretary of CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Malla added that the decision will be implemented from Saturday itself.

"The government will implement the decision by cutting taxes on petroleum products from today itself. Price of diesel and petrol will fall by almost Rs 25-30 per liter if the decision is implemented," he stated.

The meeting of Industry, Commerce, Labor and Consumers Rights Committee of the House of Representatives on Friday had also instructed the Government of Nepal, the Finance Ministry, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies and the Nepal Oli Corporation (NOC) to cut taxes collected in different heads by 50 percent.

The government currently levies Rs 65.61 per liter in petrol and Rs 49.53 in diesel in different kinds of taxes. The government similarly collects Rs 320.84 in every cylinder of cooking gas.

The NOC raised price of petrol by Rs 21 per liter and diesel/kerosene oil by Rs 27 per liter effective from Sunday midnight. The state petroleum monopoly claims it suffers a loss of Rs 13.58 in every liter even while selling petrol at Rs 199.

The House committee on Monday had instructed the government to find measures to minimize the impact of rise in fuel prices on commoners. The market monitoring sub-committee formed under the committee accordingly held a discussion with NOC officials on Friday.