Dahal wants to become PM once again

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expressed desire to become prime minister (PM) once again.

Addressing a program organized by Nepal Mountaineering Association in Kathmandu on Friday, Dahal, who has become PM twice in the past, has said he dreams to take the country toward a new era by becoming a PM once again pointing that he played a leading role in establishing the current system.

"The first term as PM was over in glitter. Nine months passed away even as I tried to find out whether that was dream or reality. A new situation arose. I really tried to reform many things when I became PM the second time. I am proud of that. Taking the country toward election taking the Madhes into confidence when there were questions about even national unity was not a small deal," he elaborated.

Speaking after some speakers talked about Dahal again becoming PM, he counted the achievements of his second term. He then said that he was ready to once again become PM if he were to get an opportunity, and take the country toward a new era by attacking all the malpractices seen in the country now. "Because thousands of Nepalis were sacrificed under my leadership, to bring about this change."