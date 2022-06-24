Party’s decision to change ministers will be implemented: Minister Khatiwada

Minister for Health and Population Birodh Khatiwada has said that the party’s decision to change its ministers will be implemented.

Talking to journalists after the party’s politburo meeting on Friday, Minister Khatiwada said that incumbent ministers from the party will be recalled from the government after the budget is passed by the National Assembly and new ministers will be sent in their place as per the party’s decision.

Earlier on Friday, 10 lawmakers from CPN (Unified Socialist) including Khatiwada and three other ministers had submitted an eight-point memorandum to party Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal expressing displeasure over the party’s decision to change ministers.

They had also demanded an immediate meeting of the Parliamentary Party to discuss the issue.