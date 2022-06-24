UML to protest against inflation

The main opposition CPN-UML will protest against the hike in fuel prices.

The meeting of its mechanism for coordination of sister organizations on Thursday has decided to start agitation against inflation. UML will bring its sister organizations to the streets against the high fuel prices.

Deputy coordinator of the mechanism Rachana Khadka has stated that the party will protest rise in price of fuel and other essential items. She has pointed that farmers don't get chemical fertilizers at the time of planting crops and students books at the start of academic session.

The party will mobilize its 22 sister organizations including its student wing.