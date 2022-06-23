Unified Socialist ministers put conditions galore to extend term

Ministers from CPN (Unified Socialist) have been adding conditions to extend their term even as the party has already decided to change them with new ones.

The ministers who said they would resign after answering questions raised about their respective ministries during the discussion on budget in the House of Representatives have now started to put fresh conditions to extend their term.

They have said that non-lawmakers should not be made minister and two ministers should not be made from a single district. They have also demanded that ministers be made on the basis of inclusion during their meeting with Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal.

The party’s secretariat meeting on June 5 had decided to change its ministers.

Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada, Labor Minister Krishna Kumar Shrestha, Tourism Minister Prem Bahadur Ale, Urban Development Minister Ram Kumari Jhakri and Minister of State for Health Bhawani Khapung currently represent the party, formed after splitting from CPN-UML, in the federal government.

The secretariat meeting had decided to make Hira Chandra KC, Met Mani Chaudhary, Jeevan Ram Shrestha and Sher Bahadur Kunwar new ministers.

Chaudhary was to become urban development minister, Shrestha tourism minister, Kunwar labor minister and KC minister of state for health, according to the source. Khapung, meanwhile, was to be promoted and made a full minister at the Health Ministry where he is currently a minister of state.

Kunwar is not a federal lawmaker while Chaudhary and KC are from a same district.

They are also trying to delay their exit by dallying in answering questions raised in the National assembly. They were at first scheduled to do so on Thursday and Friday but they did not citing busy schedule.

They then tried to delay it by nine days but now will have to answer on Sunday and Monday as the National Assembly only has 15 days to discuss about Appropriation Bill.