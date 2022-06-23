Cabinet will be reshuffled soon: Unified Socialist Spokesperson Khatiwada

CPN (Unified Socialist) Spokesperson Jagannath Khatiwada has claimed that the Cabinet will soon be reshuffled.

Speaking with journalists at the party’s office in Aloknagar on Thursday, Khatiwada said the party’s ministers would come back and new ministers would be sent in their stead. “The party’s decision to change ministers should be implemented. The reshuffle will happen within hours not days,” he stressed. “Who discussed what with whom are private matters. Ministers will be changed as per the decision taken by the party to change ministers.”

He reminded that the party had sent the ministers for six months and it was already eight-nine months. “Becoming a minister is not permanent. It is five years if there is a stable government. They have been ministers for almost nine months. The situation has arrived to bid them farewell. Nobody has talked about rebellion.”

The party’s secretariat on Wednesday authorized Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal to meet Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba to discuss Cabinet reshuffle.

The party’s secretariat meeting more than two weeks back had decided to change its ministers.

Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada, Labor Minister Krishna Kumar Shrestha, Tourism Minister Prem Bahadur Ale, Urban Development Minister Ram Kumari Jhakri and Minister of State for Health Bhawani Khapung currently represent the party, formed after splitting from CPN-UML, in the federal government.

The secretariat meeting had decided to make Hira Chandra KC, Met Mani Chaudhary, Jeevan Ram Shrestha and Sher Bahadur Kunwar new ministers.

Chaudhary was to become urban development minister, Shrestha tourism minister, Kunwar labor minister and KC minister of state for health, according to the source. Khapung, meanwhile, was to be promoted and made a full minister at the Health Ministry where he is currently a minister of state.