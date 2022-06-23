Maoists given steering wheel of Nepali politics by people: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that the people have given the party the steering wheel of Nepali politics.

Addressing a training and felicitation program for the party’s elected representatives in Lalitpur district on Thursday, Dahal stressed that the local election established Maoist Center as the third and decisive force.

“We had higher expectations than this. We expected to become the second largest party in the country and the biggest communist party. But bourgeoisie and reactionaries had prepared a report saying Maoists will win only 30 local bodies,” he stated. “We achieved a far bigger success than what they thought. The people have given the keys about where and which turn to take the Nepali politics to to Maoist Center.”

He pointed that holding the election was more important to him than the comparative results of political parties “I feel as if Maoists have won in victory of Janata Samajwadi Party, CPN (Unified Socialist), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party. They all are progressives and not regressives. They are not supporters of House dissolution.”

He also counted the victories of Maoist Center in different districts and called for solo preparations in a way to win even the upcoming parliamentary elections.