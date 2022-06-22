Ruling coalition decides to move citizenship bill forward

The ruling coalition has decided to move the citizenship bill forward through the parliament.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba had proposed to move the bill forward during a meeting of the ruling coalition on Wednesday afternoon.

The decision has been taken to end the situation where children have been deprived of citizenship even when both their parents are Nepali citizens.

Nepali Congress leader and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, who participated in the meeting, informed Setopati that the meeting has decided to move the bill forward in parliament after completing necessary procedures.

Madhes-based parties have been demanding that children of those who received citizenship by birth through a one-time arrangement after the Janaandolan II in 2006 should get citizenship by descent. Citizenship by birth was granted to persons born in Nepal before mid-April 1990, and having permanent domicile and been continuously resident in Nepal throughout their life through the one-time arrangement.

The ruling coalition has also decided to conclude the remaining works on implementation of the peace process.

The meeting on Wednesday also discussed the rising inflation and has decided to discuss about it with the ministries concerned, according to Karki.

The ruling coalition, however, did not discuss cabinet reshuffle in Wednesday’s meeting, said Karki.