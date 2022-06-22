Unified Socialist puts pressure on PM Deuba to change its ministers

CPN (Unified Socialist) has put pressure on Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba to change the party’s ministers.

The party has already decided to replace its ministers in the Deuba Cabinet but the decision has yet to be implemented. The issue was discussed even in the party’s secretariat meeting on Wednesday.

“Decision was taken to change the ministers but why has that decision not been implemented yet? Our party’s decision to change ministers should immediately be implemented,” Unified Socialist leader Jhala Nath Khanal said.

He added that the party authorized Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal to meet PM Deuba to discuss Cabinet reshuffle.

The party’s secretariat meeting more than two weeks back had decided to change its ministers.

Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada, Labor Minister Krishna Kumar Shrestha, Tourism Minister Prem Bahadur Ale, Urban Development Minister Ram Kumari Jhakri and Minister of State for Health Bhawani Khapung currently represent the party, formed after splitting from CPN-UML, in the federal government.

The secretariat meeting had decided to make Hira Chandra KC, Met Mani Chaudhary, Jeevan Ram Shrestha and Sher Bahadur Kunwar new ministers.

Chaudhary was to become urban development minister, Shrestha tourism minister, Kunwar labor minister and KC minister of state for health, according to the source. Khapung, meanwhile, was to be promoted and made a full minister at the Health Ministry where he is currently a minister of state.