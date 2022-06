Rabi Lamichhane, who quit journalism to join politics, has formed a new party named Rastriya Swatantra Party.

He made the announcement organizing a program at the Rastriya Sabhagriha Tuesday afternoon.

He stated that he held discussion with the existing parties but opted to open a new party as he could not join any of them.

He has already quit journalism and has said that he will contest in the next general election from Kathmandu district.