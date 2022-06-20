Speaker seeks reason for raising fuel prices

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has instructed the government to inform parliament about the reason for increasing the prices of petroleum products.

The ruling has come after lawmakers from the main opposition CPN-UML demanded that the government inform parliament about the reason for raising fuel prices.

Speaking at the meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Monday, UML lawmaker Padma Kumari Aryal had demanded that the concerned minister inform the House about the reason for the repeated hike in prices of petroleum products.

Speaker Sapkota had then issued a ruling instructing the government to inform the House about the reason for the price hike.

The Nepal Oil Corporation has raised the prices of petroleum products effective from Sunday night, with the price of petrol reaching Rs 199 per liter.