NC general secretaries meet Deuba

Nepali Congress (NC) general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma have met NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba at Baluwatar on Monday to discuss internal politics of the ruling party and recent political developments.

The three NC leaders discussed convening central committee meeting for the policy general convention, forming and completing party departments, holding conventions of sister organizations and recent political developments.

The grand old party completed its 14th general convention in December 2021 holding only election for office-bearers and central committee without taking any policy decisions saying a separate policy general convention will be held later to take decision on party policies.

The two general secretaries drew Deuba’s attention toward that. They also urged him to form party departments which have to be completed within six months of the general convention as per the party statute, according to Thapa’s secretariat.

They pointed that the six-month deadline expires on June 24 and asked him when the central committee meeting will be convened for that purpose.

The two general secretaries also urged Deuba to end participation in the State Partnership Program (SPP) of America by holding discussion with the main opposition CPN-UML, and added that the government should take initiative to allow Nepali voters abroad to vote in the election.

They also demanded that the government should bring a program to provide relief to the people from the surging fuel price and pointed that the government should take initiative to resolve the problems seen in the share market.

The informal meeting of general secretaries with Deuba will continue even on Tuesday and the date for holding central committee meeting will be decided after that.