Ruling coalition to continue until federal elections

The ruling coalition has decided to continue it until the provincial and federal elections.

The meeting of top coalition leaders including Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, and others at Baluwatar on Sunday has taken the decision to that regard, according to Nepal.

“We will have to come together for elections saving the coalition. The elections will be held within six months. There are preparations focusing on holding election in November. We will have to prepare for elections from now. We will also have to discuss seat sharing as we will opt for alliance,” Nepal has added.

The leaders also reviewed the shortcomings in the recent local election but decided to continue with the coalition. Nepal has pointed that coalition candidates won in five of the six metropolitan cities due to the electoral alliance among the coalition parties.