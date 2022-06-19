Chair of the International Relations Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) Pavitra Niraula Kharel has said that Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba will again be summoned to the committee.

She has added that PM Deuba was called even for Sunday’s meeting but he did not turn up eventually even though we delayed the meeting by one hour to 10 in the morning on his request.

“I had talked with PM’s personal assistant and arranged time. But Deuba sent a message just two hours before the meeting that he will not attend,” she has revealed. “Let us call him again. I feel sad that he did not attend. One is allowed to not attend but should inform in time.”

She has added that PM Deuba should attend the meeting and give answers as the paramount executive on the issue of national importance. “PM could have answered in the House itself. We invited him as he did not clarify even there and it’s within the jurisdiction of this committee. We expected his answers. We invited him to the meeting to hear official position from the horse’s mouth. We did not invite to humiliate him,” she has elaborated.

Speaking in the meeting Senior Vice-chairman of main opposition CPN-UML Ishwar Pokharel called absence of PM Deuba unfortunate. “He could have sent a minister but not coming suddenly is wrong. This attitude is not right.”

UML lawmaker Bhim Rawal stated that PM Deuba undermined parliamentary dignity by not attending the meeting and called for a censure motion. “PM not attending a House committee meeting when he is not sick or is on a foreign visit or has to attend to other important issues is undermining of parliamentary dignity.”