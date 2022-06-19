PM Deuba doesn't attend International Relations Committee meeting

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has not attended the meeting of International Relations Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Sunday as instructed by the committee.

The committee had summoned PM Deuba after members of the committee raised questions about his America visit, the State Partnership Program (SPP) with America and other issues.

Committee Chair Pavitra Niraula Kharel said that the committee has been informed that Deuba will not attend Sunday's meeting. Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand is expected to attend the meeting in his stead.

Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka and Nepal Army (NA) Chief Prabhu Ram Sharma had answered questions about SPP during the committee's meeting on Friday.