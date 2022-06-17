There'll be no joint military exercise with US Army at northern borders: Madhav Nepal

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that there will be no joint military exercise with the US Army near the northern borders.

Speaking in the meeting called by the International Relations Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Friday, the former prime minister and leader of the ruling coalition also revealed that PM Sher Bahadur Deuba had already assured that there would be no military activities at the northern borders.

"PM has said he will not allow military activities at the northern borders. I am assured by that. Pressure from no country will be accepted. We don't agree on this agreement," Nepal stated.

He also urged Minister Khadka to move forward in diplomatic affairs exercising caution. "There is nothing to say if there is no pressure on this issue. But glib language is used to entrap sometimes. There are many aspects of diplomacy. They put pressure sometimes, cajole at others. You may sign document when served whisky while asleep (sic). Therefore, be careful."

He said one must work for national interests paying attention to institutional matters without getting entrapped in such manner.