SPP will not be moved forward: Foreign Minister assures House committee

Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka has assured that the State Partnership Program (SPP) with the US Army will not be moved forward.

Speaking in the International Relations Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Friday, Minister Khadka has said the military agreement related to SPP is not acceptable to Nepal and it will not be continued as it is not in national interest.

He has also urged chairman of the House committee to not further discuss about it pointing that the Nepal Army (NA) and the US Embassy in Nepal have already issued separate statements on the matter.

"Army and the US Embassy have also said it will not be implemented. I don't feel it is appropriate to get more naked when PM himself has stated it won't be implemented. Many things can be revealed if we dig to find out what happened under whose term. There is no meaning of saying your term and my term."

The committee had summoned Foreign Minister Khadka and NA Chief Prabhu Ram Sharma to question about SPP.