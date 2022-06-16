Kickbacks before involving businessmen's representatives to prepare budget: Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that unauthorized persons were involved in preparing the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

He also alleged that kickbacks were taken before bringing in businessmen’s representatives for the budget-making process.

“Here, budget is prepared by involving businessmen’s representatives, by taking kickbacks beforehand. Then what would be the state of the country?” Oli said while inaugurating a training program in Kathmandu for the party’s newly elected people’s representatives on Thursday.

He said that though the finance minister, finance secretary and revenue secretary prepare the budget, unauthorized persons had prepared the budget this time.

“Tax rates were set by bringing in unauthorized persons,” said Oli, “Tax rates were set in exchange for kickbacks. This does not happen in any state. It cannot be imagined in any system. Such things did not happen even during the Panchayat period.”

There have been reports that Finance Minister Janardan Sharma had involved people from outside the ministry to change some tax rates while preparing the budget.

Refuting such allegations, Minister Sharma had stated in parliament that unauthorized persons were not involved in preparing the budget.