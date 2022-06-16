UML boycotts House proceedings

CPN-UML lawmakers have boycotted the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Thursday.

UML Chief Whip Bishal Bhattarai sought time and spoke immediately after Finance Minister Janardan Sharma answered questions raised about the budget on Thursday.

Bhattarai took exception to Minister Sharma being allowed to participate in the discussion on budget Thursday despite the main opposition party demanding parliamentary investigation against him since three days back.

“We are worried that even speaker did not honor parliamentary dignity,” Bhattarai said. “Finance minister’s answer does not seem worthy for the country, and ruling and opposing sides. UML will not participate in the scheduled programs after this.”

UML lawmakers have been demanding Sharma’s resignation alleging that outsiders corrected the tax rates in the recently presented budget in the eleventh hour. Sharma has refuted the allegations claiming that responsible officials led by secretaries have prepared the budget.