Oli govt implemented SPP in 2019: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that the then KP Sharma Oli government implemented the State Partnership Program (SPP) in 2019.

“The fact that the KP Oli-led government has already agreed to implement this SPP agreement in 2019 is in history. We all need to understand this instead,” Dahal has said addressing a program organized at the party office in Paris Danda on Thursday.

Dahal was co-chairman of the then ruling CPN, along with Oli, at the time he accused Oli of implementing the SPP.

“We have also seen the exercise of fake and hypocritical propaganda of nationalism in some form even in the past. Nepali people have the experience of seeing those who opt to move for surrender the most are the ones to fan nationalism more,” he has accused pointing that the fake propaganda is fanned even now claiming that a military agreement called SPP is being signed.

Dahal has assured that Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba will not sign the SPP at any cost revealing that PM Deuba has already expressed commitment to not opt for such agreement at any cost. “There is no need for anyone to be in illusion.”