Lumbini govt forms task force to probe on State Minister Oli

Lumbini government has formed a task force to investigate on Minister of State for Health of the province Bimala Oli on Wednesday.

Oli is in police custody on charge of assaulting a woman and a minor. She, however, is at the Lumbini Provincial Hospital since Tuesday evening citing health problems.

The provincial government following Cabinet meeting on Wednesday has formed a three-member task force under Internal Affairs and Communication Minister Tilak Ram Sharma to probe the incident. The task force also includes Women, Children and Law Minister Rama Gharti Magar and Chief Attorney Shrikrishna Subedi.

CPN (Maoist Center) leader Oli manhandled one Mina Bhandari Basnet and her daughter at their home in Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City-5 on Tuesday morning.

The police have yet to lodge Basnet’s complaint against Oli.

Basnet’s husband Ek Raj Basnet and Minister Oli reportedly have intimate relations. A Maoist lawmaker from the province claimed that Basnet misbehaved with Oli when she went to the Basnet residence to recover the money she had lent to the Basnets.