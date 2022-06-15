I won't sign any deal that harms Nepal: Deuba tells Dahal, Nepal and Yadav

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba has assured coalition partners that he will not sign any agreement that hurts Nepal’s interest or agreement of strategic importance.

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has briefed Unified Socialist leaders that Deuba made the commitment to that regard during the meeting with top coalition leaders including Nepal, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav at Baluwatar on Wednesday.

“PM has clearly said that he will not agree even if other countries raise the issue of State Partnership Program or anyone puts pressure. He has said that such agreement will not be signed,” Nepal has added.

He has revealed that America has not put pressure to sign the SPP. He has urged the party leaders to not be misled about SPP pointing that the party can talk directly with PM Deuba if anything needs to be known.

The issue of SPP has created ripples with both ruling and opposition lawmakers seeking answers from the government in the House.

Speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Wednesday, Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has said that Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba should answer about the SPP in the House.

“PM himself should come to the House today itself and say that Nepal will not sign agreement of this nature. What America wants is its issue. But PM Deuba in his own style should say that Nepal will not sign such agreement,” Thapa has stated.

He has added that misgivings, fears and suspicions about the SPP will be dispelled once PM provides answer in the House.

Speaking before Thapa, CPN-UML lawmaker Pradeep Gyawali also sought answer from the government about the SPP. “I want to urge the House, government and the whole country—the act of pushing Nepal into geopolitical conflict will not be accepted at any cost. We will not allow that to happen,” Gyawali stated.