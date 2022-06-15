Lawmakers have raised questions about the State Partnership Program (SPP) purported to be signed with America.

Speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Wednesday, Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa has said that Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba should answer about the SPP in the House.

“PM himself should come to the House today itself and say that Nepal will not sign agreement of this nature. What America wants is its issue. But PM Deuba in his own style should say that Nepal will not sign such agreement,” Thapa has stated.

He has added that misgivings, fears and suspicions about the SPP will be dispelled once PM provides answer in the House.

Speaking before Thapa, CPN-UML lawmaker Pradeep Gyawali has also sought answer from the government about the SPP. “I want to urge the House, government and the whole country—the act of pushing Nepal into geopolitical conflict will not be accepted at any cost. We will not allow that to happen,” Gyawali has stated.

He has pointed that Nepal has friendly relationship with all the countries. “How can this government have moral grounds to remain at the helm if it cannot say (to America) that we cannot became a partner in your agenda?”

He has revealed that the previous government, that he served as foreign minister, had kept the SPP on hold and blasted the current government for moving the issue forward pointing that the preceding government had decided to conduct a detailed study about its impact, and not send any message and keep it on hold until any conclusion was reached.