Decision to seek explanation from Bhusal endorsed

The disciplinary commission of CPN-UML has endorsed the recommendation made to seek explanation from standing committee member Ghanashyam Bhusal.

A meeting of the commission's central committee on Tuesday endorsed the recommendation made earlier by the commission's secretariat.

A meeting of the commission's secretariat held on June 1 had recommended seeking explanation from Bhusal for criticizing Chairman KP Sharma Oli but the issue was not discussed in the party's secretariat meeting held on Monday.

"Investigations are on about those betraying the party in the election. It will take a few days for that. But Bhusal has spoken publicly," a leader told Setopati. "It is up to the party to decide about the kind of action. It is up to the committee concerned to decide whether to summon Bhusal for explanation or ask him to self-criticize."

Bhusal has been saying that Chairman Oli should take responsibility for the party’s loss in the recent local election pointing how the then party chief Madhav Kumar Nepal had resigned after UML’s humiliating defeat in the First Constituent Assembly Election.