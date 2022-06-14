CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has claimed that there was no honesty in the ruling coalition during the local election.

Presenting his report in the standing committee meeting on Tuesday, Nepal has stated that coalition partners Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) displayed strange behavior. He has stressed at the need for forging a mature coalition by learning lessons from the local election and to move forward in a way to contest election even in lack of alliance.

“Congress and Maoists have demonstrated a behavior in the local election saying why others are needed when the two are together. Coalition does not happen merely on our wish. He has said that that there should be dignified coalition protecting self-respect when coalition is forged now,” Unified Socialist Spokesperson Jagannath Khatiwada told Setopati. “Homework-less immaturity should be ended now and a well-managed coalition should be forged after doing homework.”

Leaders speaking during the meeting pointed that Unified Socialist was used only at places where needed. “The greatest villain for us was Maoist Center. It seemed to believe that it will become big at our cost by instigating Congress,” a member opined during the meeting. “It tried to become strong by showing us to be weak. We have received reports that the Maoists betrayed us across the country.”

The standing committee members accused Maoist Center of misleading by talking about party unification on one hand and tried to get a result only for Maoist Center at the time of election on the other.