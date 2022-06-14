Foreign Minister Khadka assures Nepal won't join any military alliance

Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka has assured that Nepal will not join any military alliance.

“Such suspicious things arrive sometimes. Nepal will not join any kind of military alliance. Why do military alliance? It is not even necessary,” Khadka has said responding to questions raised by 15 lawmakers in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Tuesday.

He has also urged the lawmakers to not run after rumors. “There are rumors that visits and meetings by US Army is for military alliance. It’s not so. State Partnership Program is also temporary.”

He has added that the State Partnership Program would be necessary to work at the time of man-made and natural disasters and assured that the country will not sign any agreement against national interests.

He has also claimed that the America visit of Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba is continuity of such high-profile visits in the past and added that the visit of Nepal Army chief is also regular pointing that NA chiefs in the past have also gone for foreign visits.

Lawmakers from the main opposition CPN-UML and even from ruling CPN (Maoist Center) recently have been raising questions about the impending America visit of Deuba expressing suspicion that Nepal may have entered military alliance with America.