Lumbini’s State Health Minister Oli in police custody

Police have taken State Minister for Health of Lumbini Province Bimala Oli into custody for investigation into charges of assault.

Local women staged a demonstration on the premises of Area Police Office, Tulsipur demanding legal action against Oli on Tuesday.

The state minister allegedly assaulted one Mina Basnet and her daughter in their home at Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City-5 on Tuesday morning.

Area Police Office Tulsipur has taken Oli into custody for necessary investigation. “She [Oli] is in police custody,” said Superintendent of Police Suresh Kafle, the district police chief.

Oli has been taken to Ghorahi after demonstration by the locals. Police are preparing to take her to the District Police Office.