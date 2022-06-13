Disciplinary action against Bhusal not discussed in UML's secretariat meeting

The issue of seeking explanation from CPN-UML standing committee member Ghanashyam Bhusal did not make it to the party’s secretariat meeting held on Monday.

UML Vice-chairman Surendra Pandey told Setopati that no discussion on the issue was held in the ongoing meeting.

The meeting of party’s disciplinary commission held on June 1 had recommended seeking explanation from Bhusal for criticizing Chairman KP Sharma Oli.

The issue, however, was not included in the meeting of the central office held on Sunday to set agenda for Monday’s secretariat meeting. It, therefore, did not make it to the secretariat meeting Monday.

Bhusal has been saying that Chairman Oli should take responsibility for the party’s loss in the recent local election pointing how the then party chief Madhav Kumar Nepal had resigned after UML’s humiliating defeat in the First Constituent Assembly Election.