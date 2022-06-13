Speaker Sapkota instructs government to bring fertilizers

Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota has instructed the government to bring chemical fertilizers.

“This House of Representatives (HoR) meeting instructs the Government of Nepal to work by adopting all possible measures to easily provide chemical fertilizers to farmers,” Speaker Sapkota said during the House meeting on Monday.

Lawmakers including Chief Whip of CPN-UML Bishal Bhattarai brought adjournment motion of public importance during the meeting on Monday and the meeting adjourned scheduled response by ministers to the questions raised about the budget to discuss the issue of chemical fertilizers.

A total of 48 lawmakers spoke about shortage of fertilizers on Monday and the majority of them criticized the government for failing to provide fertilizers to the farmers.

Agriculture Minister Mahendra Raya Yadav told the House that fertilizers will arrive by mid-July.