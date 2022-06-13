Narayan Kaji Shrestha meets Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and CPN (Maoist Center) leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha have held talks at Oli’s residence in Balkot on Monday.

During the meeting that lasted nearly two and a half hours, Oli and Shrestha talked about national politics and the present political scenario.

The Maoist Center had sent Shrestha to the meeting on behalf of the party following an invitation from Oli to Maoist leaders.

Meanwhile, Shrestha has also met CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal on Monday.

Shrestha said it is normal for leaders to hold talks on current issues.