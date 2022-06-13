Gyawali accuses govt of working to become comfortable for other countries

CPN-UML lawmaker Pradeep Gyawali has accused the coalition government of working to become comfortable for other countries.

“The starting point of the government’s international relations is wrong. Benefits for Nepal and Nepalis should have been kept at the center while changing the government. But the government thought that it will be made comfortable for other countries. I see some of the government’s decisions are being guided by the thinking to become comfortable,” Gyawali, who is also a former foreign minister, said during the meeting of International Relations Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) on Monday.

“I have, therefore, seen a kind of deviation in Nepal’s foreign relations. The government committed a mistake in foreign relations at the beginning.”

He has also accused the government of trying to show a non-existent border dispute while not taking any initiative to resolve the real one with India and making one neighboring country happy and enraging another.

He has also reiterated his questions about the impending America visit of Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba. He had demanded that the House be informed about the visit and asked whether Deuba was visiting in capacity of a PM or a defense minister during the House meeting on Sunday.

He has repeated the question even on Monday. “Is PM’s America visit going to be in capacity of a defense minister? Defense minister was earlier scheduled to visit America. Is it so or PM’s? The House should also know that.”