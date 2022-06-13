Preparations on to hold elections in one phase in Nov: Dahal

Chairman of CPN (Maoist Center) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that preparations are on to hold federal and provincial assembly elections in one phase.

Talking to journalists upon reaching Bardiya on Monday, Dahal said that preparations are on to hold federal and provincial assembly elections in one phase like the local level elections in November.

He also urged the party’s leaders and workers to prepare to that end.

“We are preparing for federal and provincial elections. The ruling coalition is holding discussions to hold the elections in November,” said Dahal. “The opposition also wants the elections to be held during that time.”

He added that they discussed holding the elections in one phase but there were also suggestions to conduct the elections in two phases for security reasons.

“Our effort will be to hold the elections in one phase,” he added.