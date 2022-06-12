UML sets agenda for Monday's secretariat meeting

A meeting held at the CPN-UML central office on Sunday has set the agenda for the party's secretariat meeting.

According to UML leader Pradeep Gyawali, the agenda for the secretariat meeting includes review of the recently held local election, providing training to the party's newly elected representatives on June 16-17, giving full shape to the party's different departments and holding discussions on contemporary issues.

The party's secretariat meeting is scheduled to take place in Chyasal at 1 pm Monday.