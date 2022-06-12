UML demands House be informed about PM Deuba's America visit

The main opposition CPN-UML has demanded that the House be informed about the impending America visit of Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba.

UML lawmaker Pradeep Gyawali has demanded so speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Sunday and pointed that the Nepal Army is taking initiative for Deuba’s America visit instead of the Foreign Ministry.

“Is this visit of PM happening in capacity of a PM or a defense minister? It is important for the House to know about that,” Gyawali, who is also a former foreign minister, has stated.

PM Deuba is also overseeing the Defense Ministry.

Deuba’s America visit, its schedule and purpose have yet to be officially revealed.

Gyawali has rued the lack of consultation with the main opposition party by the government about such an important issue and added that PM Deuba should soon inform the House about the visit.

Chief Whip of ruling CPN (Maoist Center) Dev Gurung had also raised questions about the impending America visit of PM Deuba and the army chief a few days back.