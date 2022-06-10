He killed men earlier, would thrash people if he were as big as UML: Oli mocks Dahal

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has claimed that the main opposition party is still the largest party in the country.

Addressing a program held in Biratnagar to congratulate the party's elected representatives in Morang on Friday, Oli contended that Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center) and other parties cannot compete with UML.

Recalling Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal's recent threat to cut coalition partner NC to size like he did to UML without taking Dahal's name, he mocked his erstwhile co-chairman of CPN pointing that Maoist Center is not even half the size of UML.

"What would he do if his party were as big as UML? He would move around thrashing people. He had gone around killing men earlier," he stated referring to the Maoist insurgency.

He claimed that UML got the largest number of votes even when competing with the alliance of all other parties on its own. "We may have been behind at a few places due to a few votes. But UML has secured the highest number of votes in the country. No party is equal to UML," he argued and stated that the party will become more powerful from the upcoming provincial and federal elections.

"There is no reason to be dejected. We lost at many places due to betrayal (by UML cadres). We won at more places in Morang as betrayal was a bit less."

NC candidates had emerged victorious in 329 local bodies in the recent local election while the main opposition UML finished a distant second bagging 205 local bodies.