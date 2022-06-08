Our decision to change ministers caused shockwaves in other parties: Madhav Nepal

Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist) Madhav Kumar Nepal has said that ministers representing the party in the federal government will be changed as per the party’s decision.

He clarified that the party decided to change ministers as it was agreed to send ministers for six months and it had already been eight months since the current ministers assumed office.

“We had said six months, it has been eight months. Let us thank those who did a good job,” Nepal said. “The ministers have said they are ready to accept the party’s decision. They have said they will not cling on to power.”

Speaking at a function held at the party's central office on Wednesday, Nepal also said that the party’s decision to replace its ministers caused shockwaves in other parties.

“Our party made the decision, it caused shockwaves in other parties. Let us not put all the blame on our ministers. May the new ministers do well,” he added.

Although the party decided to change ministers, the new ministers have not been sworn in yet. The five-party ruling alliance has agreed to change ministers only after the budget is passed.

Nepal also stated that the ruling alliance will continue in the federal and provincial elections. He said that they did not get desired results in the local level election as they relied too heavily on the alliance.

“Let’s work thinking the elections will be held in November," he said. "Let us start informing [voters] about our election symbol so that they can vote for the alliance candidate, if there is an alliance, or for our candidate.”