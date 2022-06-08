CPN-UML lawmaker Yogesh Bhattarai has demanded a provision prohibiting anyone above 70 from contesting election.

Speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR) on Wednesday he urged all the parties to come together and amend the Constitution to that regard.

“The Constitution will have to be amended in some issues. We have kept a retirement system of 58 years (sic). But it is uncontrolled in the political sector. Why not keep a provision prohibiting anybody over 70 years from contesting in any election in the state?” he asked.

UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba would both be ineligible to contest in the next election if the provision he has demanded were introduced. CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal would be eligible to contest election only for the next three years while Chairman of CPN (Unified Socialist), formed after split of UML, Madhav Kumar Nepal would be eligible to contest only until next March.

Bhattarai added that the country needs a prime minister who can serve the country. “We don’t need a drooling prime minister who just sits on the chair,” he stated referring to how PM Deuba was seen drooling in a public program recently. “We need a PM who works. All political parties need to be unanimous on this issue.”