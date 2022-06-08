RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden has appointed five department chiefs.

Vice-chairman Buddhi Man Tamang has been picked chief of the political department, Vice-chairman Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan that of the training department and General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana organization department.

Another General Secretary Bhuwan Kumar Pathak has been appointed chief of the international relations department and Dr Ram Prasad Uprety that of the health department, according to RPP Spokesperson Mohan Shrestha.